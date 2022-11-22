Bulgaria’s Covid-19 death toll passes 38 000-mark

With 13 deaths of people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 registered in the past day, the country’s Covid-19 death toll has passed the 38 000-mark, reaching 38 010, according to data posted on Bulgaria’s unified coronavirus information portal on November 22.

Bulgaria’s Health Ministry allowed all anti-Covid measures to lapse with effect from November 17, citing the decrease in the spread and severity of the new coronavirus infection in Bulgaria.

According to the November 22 report, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 54.41 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis. The national morbidity rate has been in continuous decline for many weeks.

Currently, the morbidity rate is highest in the district of Gabrovo, at 113.15 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, while in capital city Sofia, the 14-day rate is 49.49 per 100 000 population.

The report said that there are 7241 active cases, with 450 Covid-19 patients in hospital, 46 of them in intensive care.

To date, 1 285 645 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria.

Of Bulgaria’s population of about 6.51 million, a total of 2 073 989 have completed the vaccination cycle, according to the November 22 report.

The Covid-19 death toll in Bulgaria passed the 28 000-mark on November 28 2021, the 29 000-mark on December 7, the 30 000-mark on December 18, the 31 000-mark on January 3, the 32 000-mark on January 15 , the 33 000-mark on January 28, the 34 000-mark on February 9, the 35 000-mark on February 21, the 36 000-mark on March 11 and the 37 000-mark on May 11.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

