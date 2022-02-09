Bulgaria’s Covid-19 death toll passes 34 000-mark

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



With 98 deaths of people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 registered in the past day, the country’s Covid-19 death toll has passed the 34 000-mark, reaching 34 044, according to the February 9 report by the unified information portal.

The Covid-19 death toll in Bulgaria passed the 25 000-mark on November 7, the 26 000-mark on November 13, the 27 000-mark on November 20, the 28 000-mark on November 28, the 29 000-mark on December 7, the 30 000-mark on December 18, the 31 000-mark on January 3, the 32 000-mark on January 15 and the 33 000-mark on January 28.

To date, 1 011 588 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 261 942 are active.

The number of active cases rose by 365 in the past day.

Of 32 974 tests done in the past day, 8140 – about 24.68 per cent – proved positive.

As of February 9, the Covid-19 morbidity rate in Bulgaria is 1560.2 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, down from 1621.78 on February 8.

The report said that in the past day, 7677 people had been registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 715 602.

There are 6274 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, with 892 newly admitted. There are 625 in intensive care, two more than the figure in the February 8 report.

A total of 188 medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 21 861.

So far, 4 219 156 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 7616 in the past day.

A total of 2 017 293 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 2846 in the past day, while 640 275 have received a booster dose, including 4177 in the past day.

According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control’s (ECDC) online vaccine tracker, as of February 8, the uptake among the total population of Bulgaria of at least a single dose of vaccine was 29.7 per cent, of full vaccination 29.3 per cent and of a booster dose, 9.1 per cent.

The ECDC said that among the total population of the EU-EEA area, the uptake of at least a single dose was 74.1 per cent, of full vaccination 70.4 per cent and of a booster dose, 45.9 per cent.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

Please click on the button below to sign up to support The Sofia Globe, a wholly independent news website, via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!