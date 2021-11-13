Bulgaria’s Covid-19 death toll passes 26 000-mark

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s Covid-19 death toll has passed the 26 000-mark, with 175 deaths in the past day, bringing the number of deaths of people in the country who had tested positive for the virus to a total of 26 125, according to the November 13 report by the unified information portal.

Bulgaria passed the 19 000-mark in Covid-19 deaths on September 3, the 20 000-mark on September 20, the 21 000-mark on October 4, the 22 000-mark on October 14, the 23 000-mark on October 24, the 24 000-mark on November 2 and the 25 000-mark on November 7.

Of 41 369 tests done in the past day, 3146 – about 7.6 per cent – proved positive, the November 13 report said.

To date, 653 209 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 113 193 are active. This is 36 fewer active cases than the figure in the November 12 report.

The report said that in the past day, 3007 people had been registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 513 891.

There are 8156 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, with 855 newly-admitted. There are 751 patients in intensive care, four fewer than the figure in the November 12 report.

Sixty-three medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 16 665.

The report said that a total of 3 057 437 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 had been administered in Bulgaria, including 21 899 in the past day.

A total of 1 615 183 people have completed the vaccination cycle, including 12 997 in the past day, while 40 041 have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 3443 in the past day.

The cumulative uptake of full vaccination in the total population of Bulgaria, as of November 12, was 22.9 per cent, while in the EU-EEA area, the figure was 64.9 per cent. Source: European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control

(Main photo: Military Medical Academy)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

