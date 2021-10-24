Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Death toll passes 23 000-mark, with 802 in past week

Share this: Facebook

The death toll in Bulgaria among those who had tested positive for Covid-19 has passed the 23 000-mark, reaching 23 033, according to figures posted by the Health Ministry on October 24.

A total of 802 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past week, going by the Health Ministry figures. This includes 58 deaths registered on Saturday.

This week’s Covid-19 death toll in Bulgaria is the highest in a week in 2021 since the week ending April 11, when the figure was 844.

Bulgaria passed the 19 000-mark in Covid-19 deaths on September 3, the 20 000-mark on September 20, the 21 000-mark on October 4, and the 22 000-mark on October 14.

To date, the number of cases of new coronavirus confirmed in Bulgaria is 568 073. The figure rose by 28 454 in the past week.

There are 78 518 active cases, an increase of 18 486 in the past week.

There are 6792 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria. This is an increase of 757 compared with the figure in the October 17 report. A total of 602 are in intensive care, an increase of 90.

Three hundred medical personnel tested positive in the past week, bringing the total to date to 15 368.

To date, 2 721 234 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, an increase of 94 526 in the past week.

The figure for doses of vaccines administered this past week is more than double than that in the week ending October 17. On October 23, a total of 11 690 doses of vaccines were administered in Bulgaria, compared with 2925 on October 16. These changes come against the background of this week’s order on “green certificates” for admission to public indoor spaces, which led to an increase in people seeking vaccinations.

A total of 1 436 426 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 52 462 in the past week.

A total of 12 287 people have received a booster dose, including 4380 in the past week.

Of 25 323 tests done on Saturday, 3354 – about 13.24 per cent – proved positive, according to the report.

(Photo: Alexandrovska Hospital)

