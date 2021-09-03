Bulgaria’s Covid-19 death toll passes 19 000-mark

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Bulgaria’s Covid-19 death toll is 19 001, after 51 people who had tested positive for the virus died in the past day, according to the September 3 report by the national information system.

Of 25 799 tests done in the past day, 1564 – about 6.06 per cent – proved positive, the report said.

To date, 459 051 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 33 021 are active. The number of active cases increased by 829 in the past day.

The report said that in the past day, 684 people recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 407 029.

There are 3985 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, an increase of 113 in the past day, with 333 in intensive care, an increase of one.

Thirty-one medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to 13 897 to date.

The report said that in the past day, 12 190 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 were administered in Bulgaria, bringing the total to 2 336 831.

A total of 7880 people in Bulgaria completed the vaccination cycle in the past day, bringing the total to 1 188 377.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!