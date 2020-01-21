Bulgarian Food Safety Authority blocks import of Polish chicken infected with salmonella

Share this: Facebook

The Bulgarian Food Safety Agency said on January 21 that it had blocked the import of three consignments of poultry meat from Poland contaminated with salmonella.

The total quantity was 37 150kg of whole chicken and 12 900kg chicken leg, the agency said.

The sample results were obtained on January 20, the statement said.

The check was carried out in connection with the agency’s increased control over consignments of poultrymeat and by-products originating in Poland destined for Bulgaria.

The salmonella found is from a strain that is not pathogenic to the human body, the food safety agency said.

A Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed (RASFF) notification has been prepared to notify the relevant Polish authorities of the contamination found. RASFF is a system for reporting food safety issues within the European Union.

(Photo: CC BY-SA 3.0 Nick Youngson / Alpha Stock Images)

