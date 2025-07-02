Allegra Festival: Landscapes of Sound starts in Bulgaria’s capital Sofia on July 10

The 11th edition of the prestigious classical music festival ALLEGRA once again promises to turn the summer in the capital into an unforgettable experience for music lovers.

This year too, the festival offers exciting encounters with the music of brilliant composers and impressive performers, celebrated for their talent and artistry.

From July 10 to 18, Allegra’s programme stands out for its refined balance of a carefully curated repertoire and a fine selection of world-class musicians.

The opening concert on July 10, held in the elegantly cool hall of the Central Military Club, will immerse the audience in the music of Mendelssohn, Dvořák, Tchaikovsky, Debussy, and Camille Saint-Saëns.

Conductor Johannes Schlaefli, the Allegra Festival Orchestra, and cellist Alexander Somov will transport listeners into a sea of impressions and colours under the theme “Soundscapes.”

For yet another year, the festival’s artistic director Petar Naydenov continues his commitment to featuring established Bulgarian soloists who have made a name for themselves abroad. At the festival’s opening concert, the spotlight is on the magnificent Alexander Somov, currently Violoncelle Super-Soliste with the Strasbourg Philharmonic Orchestra.

This concert is an invitation—not just to music, but to an experience. The captivating longing of Romanticism and the light of Impressionism refracted through thousands of facets: the roar of waves on the Scottish coast (Mendelssohn), the nostalgic silence of the Czech forest (Dvořák), the warm sun of a mythical afternoon (Debussy)—all transformed into music. A phantasmagorical world of sound and imagination brought to life through the power and artistry of Maestro Schlaefli and the Allegra Festival Orchestra.

And through the cello of Alexander Somov, whose unique technique and dynamic temperament will guide the audience through a repertoire where the tenderness of Romanticism is enriched by the dramatic voice of his instrument. The vivid emotions, beautiful melodies, and virtuoso passages in the works of Tchaikovsky and Debussy await their brilliant performance, promising you a musical evening in the ballroom of the Military Club to remember.

The Allegra Festival and Academy is held under the patronage of the Embassy of Switzerland, with the support of the National Culture Fund, included in the Cultural Events Calendar of Sofia Municipality, and in partnership with the Lyubomir Pipkov National Music School.

Tickets available at https://allegrafestival.com/concerts/, at the Bulgaria Hall box office, and all EasyPay locations.

The Sofia Globe is a media partner of the Allegra Festival