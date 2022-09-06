Poll: 59% of Bulgarians not satisfied with country’s response to Russia’s war on Ukraine

A poll by Eurobarometer has found that 59 per cent of Bulgarians were not satisfied with the government’s response to Russia’s war on Ukraine.

The poll was done between June 18 and July 11 among 1038 adult Bulgarians, through face-to-face interviews, meaning that it was done when the Kiril Petkov government was still in office.

The formulation of the question and answer leave open, however, in what way those polled were dissatisfied with the then-government’s response.

Thirty-four per cent of Bulgarians said that they were satisfied, while seven per cent answered “don’t know”.

Asked which consequences of the war in Ukraine they feared the most, and given the possibility of multiple answers, 39 per cent said that they feared it would result in a major economic crisis, 36 per cent feared inflation/rising prices and 27 per cent named the fear that the war would spread to their own country.

Eighty-nine per cent of Bulgarians polled said that the war had serious economic consequences for their country, while 68 per cent said that it had serious economic consequences for them personally.

Eighty-four described the situation of the Bulgarian economy as “bad”, a percentage point more than those who had said so in the previous Eurobarometer poll in winter 2021/22.

Forty-four per cent said that they expected that Bulgaria’s economic situation would worsen in the coming 12 months. This is eight percentage points more than those who gave the same answer in winter 2021/22.

Asked to name the most important issues for Bulgaria, again with the option of listing more than one, 63 per cent said rising inflation, 31 per cent the economic situation and 18 per cent energy supplies.

Forty-six per cent of Bulgarians opposed the euro, unchanged from the previous poll, while 40 per cent were in favour, a gain of three percentage points compared with the previous poll.

On the euro, 14 per cent of Bulgarians answered “don’t know”, a decrease of three percentage points compared with the previous poll.

(Archive photo: Clive Leviev-Sawyer)

Please help keep The Sofia Globe’s independent journalism alive by clicking on the orange button below and signing up to become a supporter on patreon.com. Becoming a patron of The Sofia Globe costs as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies.

Become a Patron!