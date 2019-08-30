Brexit: £3 million grant for charities, voluntary organisations to help UK nationals in EU

Share this: Facebook

The British government is providing up to £3 million in grant funding for charities and other voluntary organisations who will inform UK nationals about the need to register or apply for residency and support them as they complete their applications, a media statement on the Foreign and Commonwealth Office website on August 30 said.

Over one million UK nationals live in EU and EFTA countries and the Government wants to support those who may find it harder to complete all the paperwork – focusing in particular on pensioners or disabled people, those living in remote areas or with mobility difficulties, and those needing assistance with language translation or interpretation.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said: “The UK will be leaving the EU on October 31 and we want to help UK nationals living across the EU to be fully ready for Brexit, whatever the circumstances.

“This funding will ensure people get the support they need to apply to protect their residency rights and access to services.”

This extra assistance will build on the support that British embassies are already providing, according to the media statement.

The government’s communication campaign is encouraging UK nationals in the EU to take action now to register or apply for residency, register for healthcare in their host country, exchange their UK driving licence and check that their passports are valid for travel.

UK nationals living in EU and EFTA member states are encouraged to visit the British government’s Living In Guides on its website, with specific information for each country, the statement said.

Organisations working with people who might be affected and who might require additional support can apply for project funding from the Foreign & Commonwealth Office from September 19 at gov.uk/fco.

(Illustration: Tiocfaidh ár lá 1916/flickr.com)

