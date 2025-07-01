Checks at Bulgarian – Romanian border abolished

As midnight brought July 1, checks the border between Bulgaria and Romania were abolished.

Bulgaria and Romania became full members of Europe’s Schengen visa zone on January 1 2025, but after that date, there was a six-month period during which enhanced control along the common border was maintained at the request of Austria.

This was the condition for Austria to give the green light for Bulgaria’s entry into Schengen.

Bulgaria’s Interior Minister Daniel Mitov, speaking on June 30, said: “With Bulgaria’s full accession to this area, we are witnessing an increase in tourist flows, but also in trade.

“In parallel with these processes, we are taking compensatory measures against all forms of cross-border crime, especially against human trafficking, so that this activity cannot be carried out,” Mitov said.

Mitov said that the suspension of checks at the Bulgarian – Romanian border was “another step forward in achieving the free movement of people and goods”.

Full membership of Schengen implies many economic advantages for Bulgaria, but the most important achievement is better cooperation with Greece, Romania and Türkiye to protect the EU’s external borders and prevent illegal migration, Mitov said.

He said that from now on, the infrastructure will be improved so that both Bulgarians and other EU citizens can travel faster to their destinations.

(Photo: Interior Ministry)