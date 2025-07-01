Bulgaria’s road death toll in the first half of 2025 is 186

A total of 186 people died in road accidents in Bulgaria in the first half of 2025, the Interior Ministry said on July 1, citing provisional data.

This is 11 fewer road deaths than the confirmed figure at the same time in 2024, the ministry said.

There were 3018 road accidents in Bulgaria in January to June 2025 in which people died or were injured.

Apart from the death toll, a total of 3780 people were injured.

In June 2025, there were 741 road accidents, leaving 39 dead and 928 injured.

As The Sofia Globe reported at the time, Bulgaria had the second-highest road death rate in the European Union in 2024, the European Commission said on March 18, citing preliminary data.

Bulgaria’s road death rate in 2024 was 74 per million population, while Romania’s was 77 per million.