Bulgaria’s government approves Italian deployment in battle group

Bulgaria’s Cabinet approved on May 18 the deployment of up to 800 Italian military personnel in the country as part of the Nato multinational battle group in Bulgaria, a government statement said.

The battle group is being formed in Bulgaria in accordance with a Cabinet decision in March to participate in an operation to strengthen Nato’s defensive capabilities, the statement said.

The deployment will take place once the Italians have achieved initial operational capabilities.

Armed forces from other Allied countries are expected to contribute to the battle group, the statement said.

Once the Italian deployment takes place and it assumes the role of a framework state, meaning that it will lead the battle group, Bulgaria will reduce its current contribution to the battle group of one company of up to 140 military personnel and up to 15 at the battle group headquarters. The responsibilities of Bulgaria will be related to the provision of support as a host country.

(Photo: Ministero della Difesa)

