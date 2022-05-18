Bulgaria allocates EU funds to assist Ukrainians fleeing the war

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Bulgaria’s Cabinet decided on May 18 on the allocation of about 120 million leva in EU funds to assist Ukrainians in Bulgaria who have fled Russia’s war on their country.

A Bulgarian government statement said that 60 million leva had been identified in the European Social Fund that would be used to provide basic material assistance, with food and non-food items, through the Bulgarian Red Cross.

These funds also would be used to support non-governmental organisations working to help refugees from the war and to assist district administrations in receiving and resettling people from Ukraine.

The statement said that 26 million leva from the European Regional Development Fund would be used to support educational integration and access to day care for children from Ukraine.

A sum of five million leva from the Transport and Transport Infrastructure operational programme would be used for resettlement and internal transport costs of Ukrainians who have temporary protection in Bulgaria, following the initial phase of reception and accommodation, scheduled to end on May 31.

A sum of 29 million leva is to be transferred from the Regions in Growth operational programme to the Innovation and Competitiveness operational programme to finance accommodation costs for Ukrainian refugees and for basic material assistance, including food and non-food items, the statement said.

(Photo: Clive Leviev-Sawyer)

For The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of Russia’s war on Ukraine, please click here.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below to become a patron of The Sofia Globe on patreon.com. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, becoming a patron means supporting independent journalism, and access to exclusive content:

Become a Patron!