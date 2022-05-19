Opera Open 2022 in Bulgaria’s Plovdiv starts on June 19

Share this: Facebook

The annual Opera Open festival in Plovdiv starts on June 19 2022 with a Concert for Peace at the Ancient Theatre.

The concert, starting at 9pm, involves the Children’s Choir of Bulgaria – with 300 children from all over Bulgaria – and soloists and the orchestra of Plovdiv Opera.

The festival continues until September 14.

The highlights of the 2022 Opera Open programme include premieres of the ballet performance Anna Karenina, the opera Nabucco and the return of the performance Orpheus and Eurydice, which was watched by more than 7000 people in 2019 when Plovdiv was European Capital of Culture.

Guest artists with international careers such as Stefano Poda, Leo Mujic, Jose Cura, Carlos Almager, Michal Znaniecki, Ursula Horner, Krassimira Stoyanova, Marta Petkova, Kiril Manolov, Martin Tsonev, Maria Radoeva, among others, will be performing at the Ancient Theatre this summer.

Full details of the programme are available online in English at the State Opera Plovdiv website.

