Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry issues advisory about Italian railway strike

There will be a national rail transport strike in Italy from 9pm on July 7 to 6pm on July 8, and disruptions in the normal schedule of railway transport throughout the country are possible, including rail connections with airports, Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry said.



In order to minimise inconvenience to passengers, on July 8, in the interval from 6am to 9am minimal service will be provided on regional railway lines, the ministry said.



The Foreign Ministry recommended that Bulgarian citizens residing short-term or long-term in Italy during the specified period, monitor the current information regarding possible changes in railway transport schedules and routes.

(Photo: Tim Adams, via Wikimedia Commons)