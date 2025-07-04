Eurostat: House prices in Bulgaria rose 125% in 15 years

House prices in Bulgaria rose by 125 per cent between the first quarter of 2010 and the first quarter of 2025, European Union statistics agency Eurostat said on July 4.

However, this was not the largest increase in the bloc over that period.

Over the same period, house prices more than tripled in Hungary (+260 per cent) and Estonia (+238 per cent), Eurostat said.

The statistics agency said that between 2010 and the first quarter of 2025, house prices in the EU increased by 57.9 per cent.

It said that house prices in the EU showed a staggering increase between the first quarter of 2015 and the third quarter of 2022, followed by a small drop and stabilization, before increasing again since 2024.

House prices have doubled or more than doubled in nine EU countries: Lithuania (+194 per cent), Latvia (+154 per cent), Czechia (+147 per cent), Portugal (+130 per cent), Bulgaria (+125 per cent), Austria (+113 per cent), Luxembourg and Poland (both +102 per cent) and Slovakia (+100 per cent).

Italy was the only country where house prices decreased (-4 per cent), Eurostat said.

In the first quarter of 2025, house prices in the EU rose by 5.7 per cent, while rents increased by 3.2 per cent compared with the same quarter of 2024.

Compared with the fourth quarter of 2024, house prices increased by 1.4 per cent and rents by 0.9 per cent, Eurostat said.

(Main photo: maistora/flickr.com)