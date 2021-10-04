Bulgaria’s Covid-19 death toll passes 21 000-mark

Share this: Facebook

The deaths of 43 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past day, taking the country’s death toll linked to the disease past the 21 000-mark, to 21 038, according to the October 4 report by the unified information portal.

Bulgaria passed the 19 000-mark in Covid-19 deaths on September 3 and the 20 000-mark on September 20, meaning that more than 2000 deaths linked to Covid-19 have been registered in the country in the past month.

Of 4603 tests in the past day, 513 – about 11.14 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 505 994 cases of Covid-19 have been registered in Bulgaria, of which 45 853 are active. The number of active cases decreased by 46 in the past day.

The report said that 516 people in Bulgaria were registered in the past day as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 439 103.

There are 5248 patients in hospital, an increase of 31 compared with the figure in the October 3 report, with 462 in intensive care, three fewer than the figure in the previous day’s report.

Three medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 14 546.

So far, 2 550 279 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 1284 in the past day.

A total of 1 337 228 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 791 on Sunday, according to the figures in the report.

Figures in the report showed that the vast majority of those who had been admitted to hospital, and those who had died, had not been vaccinated. Last week, Chief State Health Inspector Angel Kunchev said that people who had been vaccinated but had died had either been elderly, or had concomitant diseases, or both.

The latest update by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) showed that in Bulgaria, just 24.2 per cent of the population had received a single dose of vaccine against Covid-19, compared with the EU-EEA figure of 79.3 per cent.

Twenty-three per cent of Bulgaria’s population have completed the vaccination cycle, compared with the EU-EEA figure of 73.5 per cent, according to the ECDC.

