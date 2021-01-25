Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Nine more deaths, active cases drop to 26 929

Share this: Facebook

Nine people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 8820, the national information system said on January 25.

Of 1207 tests done in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours, 121 proved positive – about 10 per cent.

To date, 214 817 cases of new coronavirus have been proven in Bulgaria, of which 26 929 are active, a decrease of 68 compared with the number of active cases reported on January 24.

There are 2874 Covid-19 patients in hospital, an increase of 17 in the past 24 hours, with 283 in intensive care, an increase of two.

Five medical personnel tested positive, bringing the total to date to 9393.

A total of 180 people recovered in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 179 068, the national information system said.

Twenty-four people were vaccinated against Covid-19 on Sunday. To date, 26 143 people have been vaccinated.

