Health Ministry: 14 040 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine arrive in Bulgaria

A further 14 040 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against Covid-19 arrived in Bulgaria on January 25, the Health Ministry said.

They will be distributed in the country in accordance with the national vaccination plan, the ministry said.

The delivery compensates for some of the vaccines not delivered last week, Medicines Agency head Bogdan Kirilov said.

A further 83 000 doses are expected to be delivered in February, and 104 000 vaccines from the same manufacturer are expected to arrive in Bulgaria in March.

A further 3600 doses of Moderna vaccine are expected to arrive in Bulgaria by the end of the week, the second delivery from that manufacturer.

Kirilov said that the European Medicines Agency is expected to decide on January 29 on the AstraZeneca application for approval of its Covid-19 vaccine, and if the agency approves the vaccine, deliveries will begin in February.

He said that the start of mass immunisation would depend on when the other vaccines are authorised.

According to the schedule, 4.4 million doses – enough for 2.2 million people – are expected before the end of 2021 from the two manufacturers that have received authorisation – BioNTech-Pfizer and Moderna.

If all five vaccines receive authorisation, 2.5 million people could be vaccinated by the middle of the year, he said.

Bulgaria began its vaccination campaign against Covid-19 on December 27. According to the national information system’s daily report on January 25, to date 26 143 people in Bulgaria have been vaccinated against Covid-19.

(Photo: EC Audiovisual Service)

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

The Sofia Globe has no connection whatsoever to any Bulgarian government or state institution, nor to any Bulgarian political, business or media grouping. If you would like to support independent coverage of Bulgaria, please consider supporting The Sofia Globe via its Patreon account, for as little as three euro a month, or the equivalent in other major currencies:

