First residence permits granted to non-EU nationals in Bulgaria up 1.5% in 2024 y/y

A total of 19 662 first residence permits with a validity of at least three months were issued to third-country – meaning, non-EU – nationals in 2024, 1.5 per cent more than in 2023, the National Statistical Institute said on July 4.

The largest number were issued for reasons related to remunerated activities – 8653, followed by the permissions for reasons related to family formation and reunification, 5356.

Compared with 2023, the number of permits for work reasons increased by 33.8 per cent, while the number of permits for family reasons decreased by 13.1 per cent, the NSI said.

In 2024, 7064 Single Permit for work and residence were issued in Bulgaria. This was an increase of 64.3 per cent compared with 2023.

Separately, the NSI said that as of December 31 2024, there were 72 275 holders of long-term or permanent residence permits in Bulgaria.

