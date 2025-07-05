Bulgaria issues warning of hazardous weather over forecast sizzling temperatures

Bulgaria’s national meteorological bureau has issued the Code Orange warning of hazardous weather for several districts for July 6 because of forecast high temperatures.

The districts subject to the Code Orange warning are Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Pleven, Lovech, Gabrovo, Veliko Turnovo, Turgovishte, Rousse, Silistra, Sliven, Yambol, Haskovo, Stara Zagora, Plovdiv, Pazardzhik, Blagoevgrad and Kyustendil.

The remaining districts are subject to the Code Yellow warning of potentially hazardous weather, also because of forecast high temperatures.

July 6 is forecast to see temperatures of 40° Celsius in Vidin, Montana, Rousse and Sandanski.

A maximum temperature of 39° is forecast for Plovdiv, Veliko Turnovo, Pleven and Blagoevgrad, and 37° in Shoumen, Silistra and Kurdzhali.

On Sunday, Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia is set for a maximum high of 36°.

At the seaside, the cities of Varna and Bourgas will have maximum temperatures of 29° on Sunday.

The meteorological bureau said that on Sunday and Monday it will remain sunny and hot, with cloudiness on Monday afternoon but scant chance of rain. There will be a light wind from the southeast.

Temperatures will rise further and on Monday the maximum will be between 36° and 41°, while on Tuesday the maximum will be between 37° and 42°.

On Wednesday, with the orientation and strengthening of the wind from the northwest, cool air will come in. It will become cloudy and in many places there will be short intervals of rain, accompanied by thunderstorms, with hail possible. In western and central Bulgaria, temperatures will drop significantly, though in the eastern regions they will still be quite high at 38°-40°.

On Thursday, temperatures in eastern Bulgaria will also drop. In many places in central and eastern Bulgaria there will be short-term, temporarily intense rain with thunderstorms.

On Friday the wind will weaken. Sunny weather will prevail and there is little chance of rain.

Bulgaria’s Road Infrastructure Agency said that between 1pm and 9pm daily from July 5 to July 8, the movement of lorries of more than 20 tonnes will be restricted in seven districts because of forecast high temperatures of more than 35°.

The seven districts are Vidin, Pleven, Veliko Turnovo, Stara Zagora, Rousse, Razgrad and Shoumen.

Vehicles will wait outside the roadway in specified places, without interfering with other road users. The restriction does not apply to trucks transporting perishable foods, temperature-controlled cargo, live animals and dangerous goods.

(Photo: dcubillas/ freeimages.com)