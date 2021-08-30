Greece: Additional Covid-19 test for arrivals from Bulgaria who are unvaccinated, not had virus

Share this: Facebook

Greece is introducing an additional Covid-19 test for those arriving from Bulgaria who have not been vaccinated and have not had the disease, the Foreign Ministry in Sofia said on August 30.

A mandatory PCR or rapid antigen test will be performed at the border crossing point on entering Greece, the statement said.

Those who test positive will be placed in 10-day quarantine. The fine for non-compliance is 5000 euro.

Exempted from the requirement are those who have a vaccination certificate for Covid-19, valid for 14 days after completion of the vaccination course or a certificate of illness issued no earlier than 30 days and no later than 180 days after the illness.

When entering Greek territory, people who have not been vaccinated or have not had Covid-19 should present a negative result from a PCR test performed no earlier than 72 hours after entering the country or a negative antigen test done up to 48 hours before the trip.

It remains mandatory to fill in the Passenger Locator Form (PLF) at https://travel.gov.gr/#/.

Companions of those who have been diagnosed with Covid-19 have the opportunity to avoid quarantine and return to the country from which they arrived, provided they have two negative results from PCR or rapid tests within 24 hours and wear an N95 mask at all times, the statement said.

(Photo: Clive Leviev-Sawyer)

