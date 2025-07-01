Bulgaria records 2.61B leva Budget deficit in January-May 2025

Bulgaria’s Finance Ministry has recorded a consolidated Budget deficit of 2.61 billion leva in the first five months of the year, or 1.2 per cent of this year’s estimated gross domestic product, the ministry said late on June 30.

The Budget balance was significantly worse off compared to the same period of 2024, when Bulgaria recorded a Budget surplus of 146.9 million leva, although that figure was boosted by funds allocated from the previous year’s budget.

The state Budget had a deficit of 1.92 billion leva in January-May, while the EU funds recorded a deficit of 690.3 million leva, the ministry said.

Consolidated budget revenue in January-May was 31.52 billion leva, up 11.5 per cent, mainly due to the increase in tax revenues, which rose by 15.1 per cent to 25.17 billion leva, the ministry said.

Spending was 34.13 billion leva, up from 28.11 billion leva in the same period of 2024, with the bulk of the increase going to higher pensions and other social spending.

