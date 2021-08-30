Covid-19: Bulgaria crosses threshold to be red zone – NCIPD

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria has crossed the threshold to be a Covid-19 red zone, with an average infection rate at national level of 262.93 per 100 000 population, according to an update posted by the National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases (NCIPD) on August 30.

According to Bulgaria’s Health Ministry’s national plan announced in July, a morbidity rate between 250 and 499.9 per 100 000 population means classification as a red zone.

Chief State Health Inspector Angel Kunchev, interviewed by bTV on August 30, said that in coming days, the number of new cases of infection would reach 1500 to 2500 a day.

New tightening of measures is inevitable where the incidence is high, Kunchev said.

He said that in Veliko Turnovo and Turgovishte, weddings and family gatherings with 700 to 800 guests had been “breeding grounds” for the spreading of infection.

The start of the school year would surely accelerate the infection process, but conditions have been created to reduce the risk, Kunchev said.

Nova Televizia said on August 30 that caretaker Health Minister Stoicho Katsarov was meeting epidemiologists to discuss the worsened Covid-19 situation.

At the meeting, Kunchev was expected to propose stricter measures for the whole country, the report said.

