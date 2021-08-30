Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 389 Delta variant cases found in 394 samples

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases (NCIPD) has completed the sequencing of 394 samples taken from Covid-19 patients in the country, finding 389 instances of the Delta variant and five Alpha variant cases, NCIPD said late on August 29.

The samples had been taken over a period of time ranging from July 21 to August 13 and came from 26 out of Bulgaria’s 28 districts. These included 12 samples taken from foreign nationals, although NCIPD did not clarify if the people tested were permanent residents or tourists.

As of August 18, 17 patients who had been shown by the sequencing to have had the Delta variant had died, 60 were in hospital, 272 were undergoing home treatment and 40 had recovered.

Of those who had the Alpha variant, one had died, three were undergoing home treatment and one had recovered as of August 18.

The largest number of Delta variant samples came from the district of Plovdiv (66) and the city of Sofia (65), followed by the districts of Rousse (45), Stara Zagora (33) and Varna (32).

Of the 12 samples from foreign nationals, five were from the city of Sofia, with three apiece from the districts of Varna and Blagoevgrad, as well as one from the district of Plovdiv. One of the samples had the Alpha variant and the rest contained the Delta variant.

