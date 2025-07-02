The Sofia Globe

Eurostat: Unemployment in Bulgaria in May 2025 was 3.5%

The unemployment rate in Bulgaria in May 2025 was 3.5 per cent, up from 3.4 per cent in April 2025 and down from four per cent in May 2024, European Union statistics agency Eurostat said on July 2, citing seasonally-adjusted figures.

The EU unemployment rate was 5.9 per cent in May 2025, stable compared with April 2025 and down from six per cent in May 2024, Eurostat said.

In May 2025, the euro area seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 6.3 per cent, up from 6.2 per cent in April 2025 and down from 6.4 per cent in May 2024.

In Bulgaria, youth unemployment was 10 per cent in May 2025, up from 9.9 per cent in April 2025 and down from 11.9 per cent in April 2024.

In May 2025, the youth unemployment rate was 14.8 per cent in the EU, up from 14.7 per cent in April 2025, and 14.4 per cent in the euro area, up from 14.3 per cent in the previous month, Eurostat said.

