‘Code Orange’ dangerous weather warning for 8 districts in Bulgaria

Bulgarian authorities have issued the “Code Orange” warning of dangerous weather for eight districts in northern Bulgaria because of expected heavy snowfall and strong wind forecast for March 22.

The eight districts are Montana, Vratsa, Lovech, Gabrovo, Veliko Turnovo, Turgovishte, Razgrad and Shoumen.

The lesser “Code Yellow” warning of potentially dangerous weather has been issued for 16 districts in Bulgaria: Vidin, Pleven, Rousse, Silistra, Dobrich, Varna, Haskovo, Kurdjali, Plovdiv, Smolyan, Pazardjik, Blagoevgrad, Kyustendil, Pernik, as well as the city and district of Sofia.

Those warnings were for expected heavy snowfall, except in Varna and Haskovo, where the forecast was for heavy rainfall.

The remaining four districts in Bulgaria – Stara Zagora, Sliven, Yambol and Bourgas – are classified “Code Green” on March 22, meaning that no weather warning is in effect.

(Photo: Bulgaria Road Infrastructure Agency)

