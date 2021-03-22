Bulgaria’s Covid-19 death toll passes 12 000-mark

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s death toll among patients who had tested positive for Covid-19 has passed the 12 000-mark, with the national information system report on March 22 registering 53 new deaths, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 12 019.

Bulgaria passed the 10 000-mark on February 25 and the 11 000-mark on March 12.

These figures come as Bulgaria enters, as of March 22, a 10-day period of heightened anti-epidemic measures.

According to the March 22 report, of 4410 tests for Covid-19 done in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours, a total of 943 – about 21.38 per cent – proved positive.

To date, a total of 303 423 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria.

Of these, 56 633 are active, an increase of 356 in the past 24 hours.

There are 8660 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, an increase of 115 in the past 24 hours, with 690 in intensive care, a decrease of one.

Eleven medical personnel tested positive in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 11 209 to date.

The national information system said that in the past 24 hours, 534 people in Bulgaria recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 234 771.

The report said that on Sunday, a total of 2358 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 had been administered in Bulgaria.

This compares with 4708 on March 17, a total of 5350 on March 18, a total of 6669 on March 19, and 3822 doses on March 20. Bulgaria resumed mass vaccinations on March 19, the day after the European Medicines Agency gave the all-clear to the AstraZeneca vaccine, which the country currently is administering to all outside the scheduled groups.

The March 22 report said that to date, 71 224 people in Bulgaria had received a second dose of vaccine against Covid-19, an increase of 471 in the past 24 hours.

