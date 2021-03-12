Bulgaria’s Covid-19 death toll passes 11 000-mark

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Ninety-five people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past 24 hours, taking the country’s death toll linked to the disease past the 11 000-mark to a total of 11 094, according to the March 12 daily report by the national information system.

The figure covers the period up to midnight on March 11. It was on March 11 2020 that Bulgaria reported its first death of a person who had tested positive for Covid-19, and that was also the day that the World Health Organization declared a pandemic.

The national information system said that in the past 24 hours, a total of 17 277 tests for Covid-19 were done in Bulgaria, of which 3121 – about 18.1 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 272 700 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, counting in those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus.

There are 39 823 active cases, an increase of 1292 in the past 24 hours.

There are 6604 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, an increase of 209 in the past 24 hours, with 502 in intensive care, an increase of one.

Fifty-six medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to 10 700 to date.

The national information system said that 1734 people in Bulgaria recovered from the virus in the past day, bringing the total to 221 783.

A total of 15 301 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 were administered in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 324 446. The report said that 53 859 people had received a second dose.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!