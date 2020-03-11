World Health Organization declares coronavirus outbreak a ‘pandemic’

The World Health Organization determined Wednesday that the fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak is now a pandemic and warned that the worst is likely yet to come.
“In the past two weeks, the number of of Covid-19 infections outside China has increased 13-fold, and the number of affected countries has tripled,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Wednesday.
Tedros said WHO is “deeply concerned both by the alarming levels of spread and severity, and by the alarming levels of inaction.
“In the days and weeks ahead, we expect to see the number of Covid-19 cases, the number of deaths, and the number of affected countries to climb even higher,” he said.
Governments around the world are trying to take steps to address the ever-changing outbreak of the new coronavirus, which, since December, has infected more than 118 000 people and killed about 4300 in 114 countries.
