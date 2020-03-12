Bulgarian railways says taking preventative measures against coronavirus

The passenger services subsidiary of Bulgarian state railways BDZ says that it is undertaking a number of preventative measures to protect its clients and employees from the spread of coronavirus.
A coordinating centre has been set up in the company to monitor the situation and the implementation of the instructions for further treatment of rolling stock and work premises with disinfectants.
The centre is in continuous communication with the Ministry of Transport, Information Technology and Communications, BDZ said.
BDZ listed a number of other preventative measures.
All locomotives, coaches, multiple-unit are treated with disinfectants during basic cleaning at depots and additionally before departure from originating station. Additionally, in-contact surfaces such as handles, doors, compartments, lavatories, and so on, are also cleaned.
Work stations and dormitories are also further treated with disinfectants.
Additional briefings are being held for employees who have direct contact with customers and further instructions are given on specific actions to improve personal hygiene. These employees are also provided with personal protective equipment to further restrict direct contact.
Indoor work meetings with the presence of many people are restricted.
“BDZ recommends that its customers observe high level of personal hygiene, often treating their hands with wet tissues and disinfectants after contact with objects in public places,” it said.
(Photo: BDZ)