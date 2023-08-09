2023 Perseids meteor shower peaks over Bulgaria August 12 – 13

The 2023 Perseids meteor shower will peak between August 12 and 13, with little competition from the moon, which will be a waxing crescent.

The current forecast says that most of Bulgaria is set for mostly clear skies overnight from August 12 to 13.

The best time to view the shower in the northern hemisphere is deep into the night and at pre-dawn hours.

The Perseids have been observed for at least two millennia and are made up of bits of dust and ice trailing the comet Swift-Tuttle, which orbits the sun once every 133 years, according to Nasa.

Their name derives from the fact that they appear to emanate from the constellation Perseus.

