Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 62 more deaths, active cases fall by 1528

A total of 62 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 5688, the national information system said on December 14.

Of 1634 PCR tests done in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours, 497 proved positive – about 30.41 per cent.

To date, 179 449 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 90 041 are active, a decrease of 1528 compared with the figure in the December 13 report by the national information system.

There are 7244 patients in hospital, 20 more than the figure in the December 13 report. Five hundred and ninety are in intensive care, five fewer.

Thirty-eight medical personnel tested positive in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to date to 7853.

A total of 1963 people recovered from the virus in the past day, bringing the total to 83 720, according to the national information system.

Of the newly-confirmed cases, 131 are in the city of Sofia.

By district, the other newly-confirmed cases are Blagoevgrad nine, Bourgas 65, Varna 71, Vidin three, Vratsa eight, Dobrich eight, Kurdzhali two, Kyustendil 19, Lovech one, Montana 11, Pazardzhik eight, Pernik seven, Pleven 14, Plovdiv 16, Razgrad 38, Rousse one, Silistra two, Sliven 20, Smolyan 13, Sofia district 22, Stara Zagora three, Turgovishte four, Haskovo one, Shoumen 12 and Yambol eight.

