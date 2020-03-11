Bulgaria reports death of woman from Covid-19, seventh coronavirus case confirmed

A 66-year-old woman has died of Covid-19 new coronavirus in Pirogov emergency hospital in Sofia, crisis staff chief Major-General Ventsislav Mutafchiyski told a briefing at 5pm on March 11.
The woman had been admitted earlier, along with her husband, and was one of two cases confirmed in capital city Sofia.
Confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Bulgaria now number seven.
A 62-year-old woman, described by Mutafchiyski as “our colleague”, who returned to Bulgaria a few days ago after attending congresses in the UK and in Spain, has tested positive.
She had gone to the infectious diseases clinic at the Military Medical Academy after experiencing flu-like symptoms.
Mutafchiyski said that the woman had not been in contact with any of the confirmed cases in Bulgaria. She also had not been in contact with any patients since at least February 22.
The first four cases in Bulgaria were reported on March 8, two in Gabrovo and two in Pleven. On Wednesday, two cases were confirmed in Sofia, one of which was the woman who has now died.
In its morning update on March 11, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said as of that morning, a total of 17 430 cases have been reported in the EU/EEA and the UK: Italy (10 149), France (1 784), Spain (1 639), Germany (1 296), Netherlands (382), United Kingdom (373), Sweden (326), Norway (277), Belgium (267), Denmark (264), Austria (182), Greece (90), Iceland (70), Czech Republic (63), Portugal (41), Finland (40), Ireland (35), Slovenia (31), Romania (25), Poland (22), Croatia (13), Estonia (13), Hungary (12), Latvia (8), Luxembourg (7), Slovakia (7), Bulgaria (4), Malta (4), Lithuania (3), Cyprus (2) and Liechtenstein (1).
As of March 11 2020, 711 deaths have been reported in the EU/EEA and the UK: Italy (631), Spain (35), France (33), United Kingdom (6), Netherlands (4) and Germany (2).