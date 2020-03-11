Coronavirus: Italy, Israel flights on March 12 cancelled at Sofia Airport

Flights from Sofia Airport to several destinations, including Italy and Israel, were cancelled on March 12 as airlines reduced operations amid rising numbers of novel coronavirus cases in Europe.
Sofia Airport’s departures page listed a Bulgaria Air flight to Rome (FB449) and and a Wizz Air flight to Catania (W64375) on March 12 as cancelled.
Two flights to Tel Aviv by Wizz Air (W64427) and El Al (W64427) were also cancelled, as Israel put in place new travel restrictions on all people arriving from abroad. A third flight, by Israir Airlines (6H722), however, was still on the schedule.
Wizz Air said earlier in the week that it was suspending all flights to Israel until March 23 and Italy until April 3.
The other cancellations at Sofia Airport were two Austrian Airlines flights to Vienna (OS806 and OS798), one Lufthansa flight to Munich (LH1705), one Eurowings flight to Dusseldorf (EW9913) and a Bulgaria Air flight to Prague (FB301).
The airport’s website only lists flights in three-day batches – the current day, as well as the previous and next days – but further flight cancellations are expected to follow.