Bulgarian Navy exercise Breeze 2025 begins

The Bulgarian Navy’s exercise Breeze 2025 is being held from July 7 to 20, the Ministry of Defence said.

The exercise is being held in Bulgaria’s territorial waters, the adjacent zone and the exclusive economic zone, as well as in areas that are announced in timeously, the ministry said.



This year’s exercise is attended by warships, aircraft, unmanned underwater vehicles, diving groups and staff officers from the navies of Bulgaria, Albania, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Georgia, Greece, Italy, Latvia, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, the United States, Türkiye, France, the Nato Naval Command, the Defence Headquarters, the Joint Forces Command, the Land Forces, the Air Force, the GS Rakovski Military Academy, NY Vaptsarov Naval Academy and representatives of state departments, agencies and non-governmental organisations.



The ministry said that the main goal of the Breeze 2025 exercise is to increase interoperability and interaction between the participating countries, by working out joint tasks and conducting a wide range of combat operations at sea in a crisis response operation, as well as dealing with the consequences of major accidents and incidents.

This is the 29th time the Breeze exercise is being held.



It continues the tradition of the previous exercises: to work out interdepartmental cooperation and interaction with non-governmental organisations and private companies in a multinational environment.

Structures from four ministries, 28 state organizations, governmental and non-governmental organisations, volunteer associations and private companies will participate in the exercise.



The European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA), which monitors the implementation of legislation related to reducing the risk of maritime accidents, pollution of the sea by ships and loss of life at sea, will also participate in the exercise.



The planning of the exercise was carried out under the leadership of the Commander of the Navy, Rear Admiral Kiril Mihaylov.

(Archive photo: Ministry of Defence)