Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past week, 561 deaths, 10 181 new cases

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



A total of 561 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past week, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 30 047, according to figures in the December 19 report by the unified information portal.

The total includes 33 deaths registered on Saturday.

To date, 724 337 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, including 10 181 in the past week.

There are 95 828 active cases, a decrease of 1716 compared with the figure in the December 12 report.

A total of 4575 patients with Covid-19 are in hospital in Bulgaria, a decrease of 709 in the past week, with 532 in intensive care, 95 fewer than a week ago.

A total of 170 medical personnel tested positive in the past week, bringing the total to date to 17 880.

So far, 3 583 759 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, an increase of 93 122 in the past week, including 6047 in the past day.

A total of 1 871 061 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, an increase of 32 956 in the past week, including 2188 on Saturday.

To date, 216 305 people have received a booster dose of vaccine, an increase of 47 867 in the past week, including 2923 in the past day.

(Photo: Alexandrovska Hospital)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!