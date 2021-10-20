Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 124 deaths, 4957 new cases

Share this: Facebook

A total of 124 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 22 612, according to the October 20 report by the unified information portal.

The report said that of those who had died in the past day, 95.16 per cent had not been vaccinated.

Of 22 264 tests done in the past day, 4957 – about 22.26 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 550 555 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 65 331 are active. The number of active cases increased by 2090 in the past day.

The report said that in the past day, 2743 people were registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 462 612.

There are 6377 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria. The report said that 895 were newly-admitted. There are 558 patients in intensive care, an increase of 21 in the past day.

Eighty-two medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 15 218.

So far, 2 643 788 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 9097 in the past day.

A total of 1 393 292 people have completed the vaccination cycle, including 4887 in the past day.

A total of 9311 people have received a booster dose of vaccine, the report said.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

