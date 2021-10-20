Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Dark red zone districts rise to 16

Share this: Facebook

Sixteen out of the 28 districts in Bulgaria are Covid-19 dark red zones, meaning a morbidity rate of 500 or more out of 100 000 population, according to unified information portal statistics for the 14-day period up to October 20.

The Covid-19 morbidity rate is highest in Vidin, 978.92 out of 100 000 population.

The other 15 dark red zone districts (coloured in brown on the National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic diseases map) are Blagoevgrad, Varna, Vidin, Vratsa, Gabrovo, Dobrich, Kyustendil, Lovech, Montana, Pernik, Plovdiv, Sliven, Sofia district, Sofia city, Stara Zagora and Yambol.

Eleven districts are red zones, meaning a morbidity rate between 250 and 499.9 per 100 000 population.

Only one district is a yellow zone, meaning a morbidity rate from 100 to 249.9 population: Kurdzhali, 133.1.

Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is above the dark red zone threshold, at 562.26, up from 532.03 on October 19.

(Illustration: NCIPD)

