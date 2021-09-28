Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 149 deaths, 2536 new cases registered

Share this: Facebook

The deaths of 149 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 20 638, according to the September 28 report by the Health Ministry.

Of 24 032 tests done in the past day, 2536 – about 10.55 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 495 397 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 42 444 are active. The number of active cases increased by 119 in the past day.

The report said that 2268 people had been registered in the past day as having recovered, bringing the total to 432 315.

There are 5048 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, a decrease of 30 in the past day, with 432 in intensive care, an increase of 14.

Thirty-seven medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 14 402.

So far, 2 513 769 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 5215 in the past day.

A total of 1 312 649 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 3514 in the past day.

(Photo: Alexandrovska Hospital)

