NCIPD: 22 districts in Bulgaria are Covid-19 red zones

Twenty-two out of the 28 districts in Bulgaria are Covid-19 red zones, meaning a morbidity rate between 250 and 499.9 per 100 000 population, according to the September 28 weekly report by the National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases (NCIPD), covering the two-week period ending September 26.

The 22 districts are Blagoevgrad, Bourgas, Varna, Veliko Turnovo, Vidin, Gabrovo, Dobrich, Kyustendil, Lovech, Montana, Pernik, Plovdiv, Razgrad, Rousse, Silistra, Sliven, Smolyan, Sofia city, Sofia district, Stara Zagora, Turgovishte and Yambol.

The remaining six districts are Covid-19 yellow zones, meaning a morbidity rate from 100 to 249.9 per 100 000 population.

The six districts are Vratsa, Kurdzhali, Pazardzhik, Pleven, Haskovo and Shoumen.

The highest morbidity rate was in the district of Vidin, 456 per 100 000 population.

In Sofia city, the morbidity rate was 299 per 100 000 population, in Plovdiv district 284, Varna 364, Bourgas 305 and Rousse district 281 per 100 000 population.

Separately, a daily update by the NCIPD on September 28 showed Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate as 319.91 per 100 000 population.

(Illustration: NCIPD)

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

