FDI in Bulgaria in January-November 2018 was 795.4M euro

Foreign direct investment in Bulgaria in the first 11 months of 2018 stood at 795.4 million euro, the equivalent of 1.4 per cent of the gross domestic product, statistics from the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) showed on January 18.

In the same period of 2017, FDI was 1.35 billion euro, but the amount originally reported by the central bank was 883.7 million euro, which was revised upwards later.

Investment in equity, including in the real estate sector, recorded an outflow of 5.7 million euro (compared to an inflow of 177 million euro in January-November 2017) and re-invested earnings accounted for 192.9 million euro (up from 95.9 million euro a year earlier), according to preliminary data.

Net receipts from real estate investments by foreign companies totalled 7.1 million euro, compared to 18.7 million euro during the same period of 2017.

(Photo: Jorge Vicente/freeimages.com)

