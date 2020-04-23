Covid-19: Crisis fund to support independent artists in Bulgaria’s Plovdiv

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



The Plovdiv 2019 Foundation and Plovdiv municipality’s culture department have set up a crisis fund to support independent artists in the Bulgarian city, the foundation said on April 23.

The fund was set up in the context of the State of Emergency in Bulgaria and the crisis resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic, the foundation said.

Independent Plovdiv artists from all fields can apply for a one-time grant of 1000 leva to cover their basic expenses and needs in the months of emergency.

Everyone who is interested to express an opinion on the newly suggested regulations can do so until 5pm on April 27 2020 through email: support@plovdiv2019.eu – check the details here (only in Bulgarian).

The committee that will evaluate the applications, once the regulations are approved and the submissions are open, will include seven people, among them a lawyer, an accountant and a representative of the municipality’s culture department.

The committee will be headed by Emilia Arabadzhieva, long-time director of the NGEEI, artist and public figure; Valeri Körlenski from the Plovdiv Drama Theatre, actor and administrator with experience, Stoyan Terziev, a poet, writer, a longtime journalist at Radio Plovdiv with Culture department and Nelly Popova-Koeva, director of Dobrin Petkov National Library of Music, the foundation said.

(Photo of the Kapana creative district in Plovdiv: Clive Leviev-Sawyer)

Please support The Sofia Globe through our Patreon page

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation, please click here.

Section supported by the Embassy of Switzerland

Comments

comments