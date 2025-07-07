The Sofia Globe

Bulgaria’s independent English-language news and features website.

Bulgaria 

Bulgaria issues weather warnings over scorching temperatures forecast for July 8

The Sofia Globe staff

For a third consecutive day, Bulgaria’s national meteorological bureau has issued the Code Orange warning of dangerous weather for most districts in the country, because of forecast high temperatures on July 8.

The warning applies to 22 districts, while the remainder – Sofia city, Sofia district, Pernik, Smolyan, Dobrich and Varna are subject to the lesser Code Yellow warning of potentially dangerous weather, also because of forecast high temperatures.

July 8 is forecast to see temperatures of 41° Celsius in Sandanski and Rousse.

A maximum temperature of 41° is forecast for Plovdiv, Yambol, Veliko Turnovo, Pleven and Blagoevgrad.

On Tuesday, Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia is set for a maximum high of 37°.

At the seaside, the city of Varna will have a maximum high of 31° and Bourgas 32° on Tuesday.

The meteorological bureau said that on July 8, it will remain sunny and hot. Cumulus clouds will develop in the afternoon, but the probability of rain is small. There will be a light to moderate wind from the southeast in the eastern half of the country.

Temperatures will rise further and the maximum will be between 37° and 42°.

A wind from the north-west will bring cooler air on Wednesday.

Under the influence of a passing cold atmospheric front, powerful cumulus-rain clouds will develop over western and central Bulgaria and in many places there will be short-term rain, accompanied by thunderstorms, and there will also be hail.

In the evening, there will be short-term rain and thunderstorms in places in Eastern Bulgaria. Maximum temperatures vary widely, from 27°-28° in the north-western regions to 38°-40° in the eastern ones.

(Photo: flee circus/ freeimages.com)

The Sofia Globe staff

The Sofia Globe - the Sofia-based fully independent English-language news and features website, covering Bulgaria, the Balkans and the EU. Sign up to subscribe to sofiaglobe.com's daily bulletin through the form on our homepage. https://www.patreon.com/user?u=32709292

You May Also Like

Russian soldier on Plovdiv hill gets undressed

The Sofia Globe staff

Bulgaria’s caretaker Health Minister: Vaccinated may be exempted from masks in the workplace

The Sofia Globe staff

Two managers in court over attempted demolition of historic warehouse in Plovdiv’s Tobacco Town

The Sofia Globe staff