Bulgaria issues weather warnings over scorching temperatures forecast for July 8

For a third consecutive day, Bulgaria’s national meteorological bureau has issued the Code Orange warning of dangerous weather for most districts in the country, because of forecast high temperatures on July 8.

The warning applies to 22 districts, while the remainder – Sofia city, Sofia district, Pernik, Smolyan, Dobrich and Varna are subject to the lesser Code Yellow warning of potentially dangerous weather, also because of forecast high temperatures.

July 8 is forecast to see temperatures of 41° Celsius in Sandanski and Rousse.

A maximum temperature of 41° is forecast for Plovdiv, Yambol, Veliko Turnovo, Pleven and Blagoevgrad.

On Tuesday, Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia is set for a maximum high of 37°.

At the seaside, the city of Varna will have a maximum high of 31° and Bourgas 32° on Tuesday.

The meteorological bureau said that on July 8, it will remain sunny and hot. Cumulus clouds will develop in the afternoon, but the probability of rain is small. There will be a light to moderate wind from the southeast in the eastern half of the country.

Temperatures will rise further and the maximum will be between 37° and 42°.

A wind from the north-west will bring cooler air on Wednesday.

Under the influence of a passing cold atmospheric front, powerful cumulus-rain clouds will develop over western and central Bulgaria and in many places there will be short-term rain, accompanied by thunderstorms, and there will also be hail.

In the evening, there will be short-term rain and thunderstorms in places in Eastern Bulgaria. Maximum temperatures vary widely, from 27°-28° in the north-western regions to 38°-40° in the eastern ones.

