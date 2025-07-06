Bulgaria issues new weather warnings as soaring temperatures forecast for July 7

Twenty-two districts in Bulgaria are subject to the Code Orange warning of hazardous weather for July 7 because of soaring temperatures, according to the national meteorological bureau.

The remaining six – Sofia city, Sofia district, Smolyan, Dobrich, Varna and Bourgas – as subject to the lesser Code Yellow warning, also because of forecast high temperatues.

July 7 is forecast to see temperatures of 41° Celsius in Sandanski, Vidin and Rousse.

A maximum temperature of 40° is forecast for Plovdiv, Blagoevgrad, Yambol, Veliko Turnovo, Pleven and Montana.

On Monday, Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia is set for a maximum high of 37°.

At the seaside, the city of Varna will have a maximum high of 30° and Bourgas 31° on Monday.

The meteorological bureau said that on July 8, it would be sunny for most of the day, with clouds in some places – mainly in the mountainous regions of western and central Bulgaria and the northern central parts of the country – in the afternoon, with short intervals of rainfall and thunder.

Across the country, maximum temperatures will be between 36° and 41°.



In the mountains before noon, it will be sunny, though in some places in the massifs of western and central Bulgaria, there will be rain showers and thunder in the afternoon.

The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 metres will be about 31°, at 2000 meters, about 23°.



Along the Black Sea coast, it will be sunny. A light to moderate wind will blow from the southeast. Maximum temperatures will be between 28° and 31°. Sea water temperature is 24°-26°, the bureau said.

(Photo: Clive Leviev-Sawyer)