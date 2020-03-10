Coronavirus: Number of cases in Bulgaria unchanged, hundreds in quarantine

All recently-completed tests for Covid-19 have turned out negative, Bulgaria’s national crisis staff against coronavirus told a regular briefing at 5pm on March 10. This leaves the number of confirmed cases in Bulgaria at four.
This includes eight tests re-done on the day because first results were inconclusive. The tests were on samples from Gabrovo and Pleven.
Results from 56 samples are expected to be ready later, crisis staff chief General Ventsislav Mutafchiyski said.
All 130 samples taken in the past three days in Pleven are negative, including samples taken from people who were in contact with the two people in the town whose tests were positive.
The first confirmed cases in Bulgaria were announced in March 8, the two from Pleven and two from Gabrovo.
Two hundred people are in home quarantine in Pleven.