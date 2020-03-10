Coronavirus: Italy destinations among cancelled flights at Sofia Airport

Flights from Sofia Airport to several Italian cities were cancelled on March 10-11 as Italy put in place emergency measures in an attempt to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, but other destinations were also affected by cancellations.
Sofia Airport’s departures page listed a Bulgaria Air flight to Rome (FB449) and and a Wizz Air flight to Milan (W64351) on March 10 as cancelled. Flights to Rome by Alitalia (AZ521) and Bari by Wizz Air (W64361) on March 11 were also cancelled.
The airport’s website only lists flights in three-day batches – the current day, as well as the previous and next days – but as Italy struggles to contain the worst outbreak of Covid-19 virus in Europe, further flight cancellations are sure to follow.
The other cancellations were three Austrian Airlines flights to Vienna – one on March 10 (OS806) and two on March 11 (OS800 and OS806) – and Lufthansa flights to Munich (LH1705 on March 10 and 11).
Additionally, three Bulgaria Air flights – to Berlin (FB319) on March 10, to Athens (FB807) and Brussels (FB407A) on March 11 – were also cancelled.
Sofia Airport did not give a reason for the cancellations, while Bulgaria Air said last month that it was cancelling all its flights to Milan until March 27, but made no further announcements since then.