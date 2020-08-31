Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Epidemic has subsided, but autumn viruses coming – professor

Share this: Facebook

The new coronavirus epidemic in Bulgaria has subsided, but the autumn viruses will begin circulating in late September, National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases head Professor Todor Kantardzhiev said in a television interview on August 31.

Referring to the impending new school year in Bulgaria, he said that pupils must return to classrooms in accordance with the rules announced by the Education Ministry, with the exception of those few children who have immune deficiencies or who are undergoing medical treatment.

Kantardzhiev said that after nine months, there was a lot of data about the new coronavirus, and unnecessarily escalating tensions about it was uncalled for.

Children could not be left without education or people without jobs because of such a pandemic, he said.

Hospitals had learnt how to provide better treatment. “Had we had such an increase in the winter, by now there would be 10 times more cases,” Kantardzhiev said.

In recent days, the epidemic in Bulgaria had subsided. The higher number of deaths was typical for the period in which an epidemic is subsiding, he said.

(Screenshot: BNT)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

