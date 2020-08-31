Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 8 new deaths, 4264 active cases, 726 in hospital

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



A total of 1470 PCR tests were done in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours, of which 26 proved positive, the national information system said on August 31.

The pattern for weeks has been that the number of PCR tests done on a Sunday is lower than on other day of the week.

Of the newly-confirmed cases, four were in Blagoevgrad, three in Varna, one in Dobrich, two in Kyustendil, four in Pazardzhik, one in Plovdiv, one in Razgrad, five in Smolyan and five in the city of Sofia.

To date, 16 190 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 4264 are active.

A total of 11 313 people have recovered from the virus, an increase of 60 in the past 24 hours.

The national information system said that there were 726 patients in hospital, 63 in intensive care.

Two medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 880.

Eight people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for new coronavirus died in the past 24 hours.

Those who died were a 62-year-old man who had no concomitant diseases, a 71-year-old man who had no concomitant diseases, a 63-year-old man who had chronic kidney and heart disease, a 56-year-old man who had diabetes and heart disease, a 63-year-old woman who had chronic neurological and chronic lung disease, an 81-year-old man who had heart and chronic kidney disease, a 74-year-old man who had heart and chronic lung disease and a 73-year-old woman who had heart and chronic lung disease.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassy of Switzerland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!

Comments

comments