New record as motorist snapped driving at 253km/h on motorway in Bulgaria

Written by on April 23, 2020 in Bulgaria - Comments Off on New record as motorist snapped driving at 253km/h on motorway in Bulgaria

A Traffic Police mobile camera has photographed a motorist driving at 253km/h on the Plovdiv-Bourgas section of Bulgaria’s Trakiya Motorway.

The speed limit on Bulgaria’s motorways is 140km/h.

The speeding by the driver of the Sofia-registered German car constitutes a new record for breaking the speed limit in Bulgaria.

On April 16, a motorist was photographed driving at 210km/h, while in December 2019, a motorist failed in a court challenge to the 1050 leva fine imposed on him for driving at 235km/h on Trakiya Motorway.

Bulgaria’s Road Traffic Act sets the fine for exceeding the speed limit by more than 50km/h at 600 leva (about 300 euro), and for every five km/h after that, a further 50 leva.

Bulgaria has the second-highest road fatality rate in the European Union.

Comments

comments

About the Author

The Sofia Globe - the Sofia-based fully independent English-language news and features website, covering Bulgaria, the Balkans and the EU. Sign up to subscribe to sofiaglobe.com's daily bulletin through the form on our homepage. https://www.patreon.com/user?u=32709292